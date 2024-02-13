Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet and West Byfleet
2024/0030: Application under part 14, class J of schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed installation of solar photovoltaic equipment on the roof. West Byfleet Consulting Rooms, West Byfleet Health Centre, Madeira Road, West Byfleet
2024/0059: Erection of a two-storey side extension. 16 Godley Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0070: Prior approval under part 3, class MA of the Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the conversion of first-floor space into a four-bedroom flat (C3 use). 1-2 Harland House, 44 Commercial Way, Woking
2024/0093: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, a maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 136 St Michael’s Road, Sheerwater
Goldsworth Park
2024/0096: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. 13 Bitterne Drive, Woking
Heathlands
2024/0077: Erection of a front outbuilding (amended description). Saketha, Golf Club Road, Woking
2024/0011: Installation of an electric-vehicle charging point. Sutton Park House, Sutton Park, Sutton Green
2023/0325: Erection of part single-, part two-storey extension and matching roof above existing L-shaped single-storey element on the western corner with associated alterations to fenestration. Hillbrow, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
2024/0057: Erection of first-floor extensions to create an additional storey and erection of part two-storey, part single-storey front, side and rear extensions. Proposed external alterations and changes to external finishes and fenestration. 20 Hillside, Woking
2024/0090: Erection of a rear outbuilding. Canonbury House, Prey Heath Road, Mayford
Hoe Valley
2024/0085: Erection of a side greenhouse. Rosemead, 190 High Street, Old Woking
2024/0069: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension and insertion of one front roof light and one rear roof light. 12 Shackleford Road, Old Woking
2024/0065: Proposed partial conversion of garage into habitable room and part single-storey rear extension. Roof alterations to existing single-storey extension. 33 Rydens Way, Old Woking
Horsell
2024/0076: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 2 Watts Lea, Horsell Birch, Horsell
Knaphill
2024/0034: Construction of a three-bedroom detached house and associated cycle shed and parking provision in the garden of the site following the demolition of the existing garage. 2 Pondhue Cottages, Anchor Hill, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2024/0023: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions, two-storey rear infill extension, two-storey bay window and roof extensions including side and rear dormer windows following demolition of existing conservatory and outbuildings. External alterations and alterations to fenestration. Enlargement of existing swimming pool and replacement hard standing and patio. Danes House, Hockering Road, Woking
Pyrford
2024/0072: Erection of a two-storey side extension following demolition of the existing single-storey side extension. Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and single-storey front extension. Formation of a new vehicular access. 45 Bassett Road, Maybury
2024/0086: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 2 Lady Place Barns, Church Hill, Pyrford
St John’s
2024/0003: Erection of a detached two-storey dwelling and provision of a new access from St John’s Road with associated parking and amenity space. Land rear of 1-3 St James Close, St John’s, Woking
2024/0071: Erection of a two-storey front and side extension. 14 Briarwood Road, St John’s