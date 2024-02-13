Woking Borough Council planning applications

Byfleet and West Byfleet

2024/0030: Application under part 14, class J of schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed installation of solar photovoltaic equipment on the roof. West Byfleet Consulting Rooms, West Byfleet Health Centre, Madeira Road, West Byfleet

2024/0059: Erection of a two-storey side extension. 16 Godley Road, Byfleet

Canalside

2024/0070: Prior approval under part 3, class MA of the Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the conversion of first-floor space into a four-bedroom flat (C3 use). 1-2 Harland House, 44 Commercial Way, Woking

2024/0093: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, a maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 136 St Michael’s Road, Sheerwater     

Goldsworth Park

2024/0096: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. 13 Bitterne Drive, Woking

 

Heathlands

2024/0077: Erection of a front outbuilding (amended description). Saketha, Golf Club Road, Woking

2024/0011: Installation of an electric-vehicle charging point. Sutton Park House, Sutton Park, Sutton Green

2023/0325: Erection of part single-, part two-storey extension and matching roof above existing L-shaped single-storey element on the western corner with associated alterations to fenestration. Hillbrow, Berry Lane, Worplesdon

2024/0057: Erection of first-floor extensions to create an additional storey and erection of part two-storey, part single-storey front, side and rear extensions. Proposed external alterations and changes to external finishes and fenestration. 20 Hillside, Woking

2024/0090: Erection of a rear outbuilding. Canonbury House, Prey Heath Road, Mayford

Hoe Valley

2024/0085: Erection of a side greenhouse. Rosemead, 190 High Street, Old Woking

2024/0069: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension and insertion of one front roof light and one rear roof light. 12 Shackleford Road, Old Woking

2024/0065: Proposed partial conversion of garage into habitable room and part single-storey rear extension. Roof alterations to existing single-storey extension. 33 Rydens Way, Old Woking

    

Horsell

2024/0076: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 2 Watts Lea, Horsell Birch, Horsell

Knaphill

2024/0034: Construction of a three-bedroom detached house and associated cycle shed and parking provision in the garden of the site following the demolition of the existing garage. 2 Pondhue Cottages, Anchor Hill, Knaphill

Mount Hermon        

2024/0023: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions, two-storey rear infill extension, two-storey bay window and roof extensions including side and rear dormer windows following demolition of existing conservatory and outbuildings. External alterations and alterations to fenestration. Enlargement of existing swimming pool and replacement hard standing and patio. Danes House, Hockering Road, Woking

Pyrford

2024/0072: Erection of a two-storey side extension following demolition of the existing single-storey side extension. Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and single-storey front extension. Formation of a new vehicular access. 45 Bassett Road, Maybury

2024/0086: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 2 Lady Place Barns, Church Hill, Pyrford

St John’s

2024/0003: Erection of a detached two-storey dwelling and provision of a new access from St John’s Road with associated parking and amenity space. Land rear of 1-3 St James Close, St John’s, Woking

2024/0071: Erection of a two-storey front and side extension. 14 Briarwood Road, St John’s