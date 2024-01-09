Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/1051: Prior notification for a change of use from offices to 23 residential units (use class C3) on ground, first and second floors. 30-38 High Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/1037: Section 73 application to vary condition 4 (approved plans – relating only to the net internal area plan for parcel B (Phase Red) to alter the affordable/market housing split for Phase Red only) of planning permission 2018/0337 for the redevelopment of the Sheerwater Estate (see 2018/0337 for the original description). Sheerwater Estate, Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2023/1038: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6.00m, maximum height of 2.97m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.76m. 297 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2023/0974: Change of use from class E (commercial, business and service) to class F1 (learning and non-residential institutions). Church Gate, 9-11 Church Street West, Woking
2023/1040: Certificate of Lawfulness of existing use to establish whether the use of the building as use class B2 (general industrial) began more than ten years before the date of this application. 104-105 Maybury Road, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/1042: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 62 Oakfield, Woking
Heathlands
2023/1031: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for part conversion of car port into habitable room. Beesacres, Berry Lane, Woking
2023/1034: Prior approval under part 3, class MA of the Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for change of use into class C3 (residential dwelling) to provide two flats. 263 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2023/1043: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8.00m, maximum height of 3.55m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.00m. Tangleways, Sheets Heath, Brookwood
2023/1044: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. Tangleways, Sheets Heath, Brookwood
2023/1024: Erection of a part two-storey, part first-floor side and rear extension to provide one additional two-storey flat, alterations to the roof, enlargement of an existing front balcony and insertion of roof lights, together with other minor internal alterations. The Beeches, Wych Hill Lane, Woking
2023/1045: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a roof extension comprising gable end, rear dormer and two front roof lights. Tangleways, Sheets Heath, Brookwood
2023/1035: Proposed external alterations to existing building façade and roof including insertion of windows, roof lights and solar panels. 263 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Horsell
2023/0977: Erection of a single-storey front and side extension and change of flat roof to pitched to existing single-storey rear extension. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and front porch infill. Changes to fenestration. 18 Well Close, Horsell
2023/1002: Proposed extension and alteration of existing outbuilding to create habitable accommodation in the roof space. Old Orchard, Kettlewell Hill, Horsell
2023/1046: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for erection of a single-storey side extension. Willow View Farm, Carthouse Lane, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0938: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of boundary fences. 1-3 High Street, Knaphill
2023/1054: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 11 Beechwood Close, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0946: Erection of a pair of semi-detached dwellings with access drive, amenity space, parking and landscaping on land to the rear of 44 Oriental Road following demolition of existing two-storey side extension and associated alterations and works. 44 Oriental Road, Woking
2023/1047: Erection of a part two-storey and part single-storey rear extension. 69 Sandy Lane, Maybury
Pyrford
2023/1013: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to reinstate six external lighting poles surrounding horse menage. Beech Rise, Lock Lane, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/1048: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension and front porch following demolition of the existing conservatory and garage. Alterations to fenestration. Raphael, St John’s Lye, St John’s