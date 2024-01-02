2023/0005 (HABREG): Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref 2023/0462 for prior approval for a proposed change of use of an agricultural building to four smaller dwellings (use class C3) and associated operational development under class Q, part 3, schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended). Kiln Barn, Berry Lane, Worplesdon