Woking Borough Council planning applications
Canalside
2023/0987: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a hip-to-gable roof extension and rear dormer window. 140 Walton Road, Woking
2023/1016: Relocation of three existing air-conditioning units from the first floor to ground-floor rear courtyard and removal of one air-conditioning unit and associated pipework. New steelwork-support gantry system, access steps and guardrails at ground-floor courtyard. Halifax Building Society, Commercial House, 22-24 Commercial Way, Woking
2023/1008: Erection of a single-storey front extension and part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and front porch. Insertion of two front and two rear roof lights and alterations to existing vehicular access. 18 Lockwood Path, Sheerwater
2023/1006: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension, part first-floor rear extension and single-storey front extension. Removal of existing chimney and formation of new vehicular access. 215 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
Goldsworth Park
2023/0855: Erection of a rear outbuilding with external air-conditioning unit. 36 Tresillian Way, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0005 (HABREG): Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref 2023/0462 for prior approval for a proposed change of use of an agricultural building to four smaller dwellings (use class C3) and associated operational development under class Q, part 3, schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended). Kiln Barn, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
Hoe Valley
2023/1026: Extension of existing outbuilding and erection of additional outbuilding following removal of existing shed. Rosemead, 190 High Street, Old Woking
2023/1010: Erection of a detached garage. Long Reach, Westfield Avenue, Westfield
Mount Hermon
2023/0997: Erection of a two-storey front extension to replace an existing gable, insertion of a front dormer at eaves level, part conversion of garage. Insertion of two rear dormers, a Juliet balcony and alterations to design and materials of two existing first-floor rear bay windows. Replacement roof and increase to ridge height. Alterations to fenestration and exterior of dwelling. Old Fountain Lodge, Knowl Hill, Woking
2023/0988: Erection of a conservatory following demolition of existing conservatory. 5 Heathside Gardens, Woking
2023/1007: Construction of 2.5-storey dwelling with associated parking and amenity following demolition of existing dwelling. Little Oslo, Heathside Road, Woking
Pyrford
2023/1028: Erection of a single-storey wraparound side and rear extension. 14 Peatmore Close, Pyrford
2023/0986: Proposed change of use from agricultural land to facilitate extension of existing church cemetery. Land adjacent to graveyard, St Nicholas Church, Church Hill, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/1021: Erection of a single-storey side extension following demolition of existing garage. Cladding to front elevation and alterations to rear fenestration. 22 Limewood Close, St John’s
2023/0982: Erection of a two-storey front and side extension and first-floor rear extension with dormer at eaves level. Roof alterations to create full-width roof gable and increase to ridge height by 1.1m and insertion of two front and two rear roof lights. Formation of enlarged hard standing, widening of entrance and reduction in area of raised hard standing. 148 Goldsworth Road, Woking
2023/1029: Erection of new boundary fence. 24 Winnington Way, Woking
2023/0995: Erection of a single-storey front extension and conversion of garage into habitable room. 6 Goldsmiths Close, Woking