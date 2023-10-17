2023/0003 (HABREG): Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application reference prior approval under the provisions of schedule 2, part 3, class O of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from offices (class B1(a)) to residential (class C3) to provide 16 dwellings. 21 to 25 Church Street West, Woking