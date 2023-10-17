Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0827: Addition of a rear balcony with sliding patio door and 1.1m-high glass railing. 25 Summer Close, Byfleet
2023/0809: Extension of existing dropped kerb. 24 Green Lane Close, Byfleet
2023/0840: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 10 Gaveston Close, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0821: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the siting of a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwelling. Shere Cottage, 553 Woodham Lane, Woking
2023/0822: Erection of an outbuilding to be used as a granny annex for ancillary use to the main dwelling. Shere Cottage, 553 Woodham Lane, Woking
2023/0003 (HABREG): Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application reference prior approval under the provisions of schedule 2, part 3, class O of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from offices (class B1(a)) to residential (class C3) to provide 16 dwellings. 21 to 25 Church Street West, Woking
2023/0835: Demolition of existing buildings to provide a new building of up to 11 storeys (ten storeys plus ground floor) comprising use class E(g)(i) office space (levels two to ten inclusive) and flexible use class E ground- and first-floor space, cycle parking facilities and associated public-realm improvements. Cleary Court (Church Street East), 33 to 45 Chobham Road (odd numbers) and 2 and 4 Christchurch Way, Woking
2023/0841: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. Mulberry, 26 Woodham Waye, Woodham
Goldsworth Park
2023/0837: Erection of front porch following demolition of existing flat roof and store. Timber cladding and render finish to front elevation and insertion of one side window. 22 Martindale Road, Woking
2023/0830: Extension of existing driveway and path with block paving. 2 Shilburn Way, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0800: Erection of detached two-storey dwelling on land adjacent to Stella Maris. Stella Maris, Sutton Green Road, Sutton Green
2023/0737: Change of use of an existing commercial unit (use class B1/B8) to an indoor fitness club and studio (use class E(d)). C1 at 3J’s Nursery, Smarts Heath Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
2023/0829: Proposed hip-to-gable roof extension and rear dormer. Insertion of two front roof lights. 5 The Terrace, High Street, Old Woking
2023/0801: Erection of detached single-storey (traditional granary-style) outbuilding. Howards Farm Cottages, Stockers Lane, Kingfield
2023/0814: Erection of a rear single-storey garage extension and garden walls. 11 The Orchard, Westfield
2023/0836: Erection of a single-storey side extension and part single-, part two-storey rear extension. Fenestration changes. 16 Rose Bank Cottages, Westfield
Knaphill
2023/0805: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for one rear dormer and two front roof lights. 11 Northwood Avenue, Knaphill
2023/0834: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 54 Coresbrook Way, Knaphill
2023/0765: Change of use of an agricultural building to create one three-bedroom dwelling including a single-storey extension, the insertion of new fenestration, a replacement roof and alterations to the external finish. Change of use from agricultural land to residential curtilage. Land at Westside, Chobham Road, Knaphill
2023/0831: Erection of a two-storey rear extension, creation of accommodation in roof space, insertion of four side and rear roof lights and window enlargement at front elevation. 20 Orchard Mews, Knaphill
St John’s
2023/0832: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. 25 Five Oaks Close, St John’s
2023/0826: Erection of a first-floor side and rear extension and conversion of garage into habitable room. 25 Five Oaks Close, St John’s
2023/0682: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 17 Oakwood Road, St John’s
2023/0839: Erection of a single-storey rear extension with chimney to side wall following demolition of existing extension. 20 Wilders Close, Woking