Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0673: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a front porch following demolition of the existing. Erection of a rear dormer window and insertion of two side windows. 30 Caillard Road, Byfleet
2023/0575: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following the demolition of existing conservatory. 60 Sanway Close, Byfleet
2023/0639: Erection of part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extensions. Front extension and new porch, fenestration alterations and rear patio. Driveway reconfiguration, including two motorised gates. Following the demolition of hipped roof to front facade, existing garage, single-storey rear extension, conservatory and car port. St Mary’s, 15 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0681: Minor alterations at first-floor- terrace level to create means- of-escape door and ramp. Cap Gemini House, Forge End, Woking
2023/0635: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension. 62 Courtenay Road, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0693: Demolition of existing quadrant buildings; erection of secondary- and further-education two-storey school block; erection of multi-use games area; laying of hard standing for playgrounds; reinstatement of playing fields; laying of hard standing for car and minibus parking and associated works without compliance with conditions 1, 3 and 8 of planning permission WO/2021/1086 dated March 2, 2023 to allow for amendments to building design, additional plant and details of landscaping and multi-use games area design (part retrospective). Freemantles School, Smarts Heath Road, Woking
Horsell
2023/0664: Subdivision of existing rear garden and the erection of a detached bungalow, associated landscaping and formation of new access from Bridge Court. 8 Abbey Road, Horsell
2023/0694: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Asama, South Close, Horsell
2023/0699: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for two rear roof lights. Ramblers, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
Knaphill
2023/0670: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 46 Queens Road, Knaphill
2023/0697: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension. 11 Beechwood Close, Knaphill
Pyrford
2023/0688: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer and two front roof lights. 1 Longs Close, Pyrford
2023/0680: Erection of four CCTV poles. Beech Rise, Lock Lane, Pyrford
2023/0689: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer and two front roof lights. Kua Tae, 2 Longs Close, Pyrford
2023/0678: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to reinstate six external lighting poles surrounding horse menage. Beech Rise, Lock Lane, Pyrford
2023/0669: Erection of a first-floor extension over the attached garage including one side roof light, replace existing front flat roof with pitched roof and replace existing gable ends on main roof with hips. 33 Dean Close, Pyrford
2023/0696: Erection of a first-floor rear extension. 1 Pollard Road, Maybury
2023/0603: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension and existing porch alterations. South Winds, Thorley Close, West Byfleet
2023/0703: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 22 Boltons Close, Pyrford
2023/0677: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a 1.9m-high close-boarded fence. Beech Rise, Lock Lane, Pyrford
2023/0672: Erection of a single-storey front, side and rear extension, following demolition of existing single-storey side extension. Formation of a new vehicular access. 45 Bassett Road, Maybury
2023/0685: Construction of a pair of adjoined 5m single-storey rear extensions, front infill extensions, replacement front doors and new porch canopies. 1 and 2 Longs Close, Pyrford