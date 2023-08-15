Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0634: Listed building consent for the erection of 1.8m-high boundary wall and pillars, new 1.5m-high metal gates and sliding gates, formation of new vehicular access and creation of hard standing. Hoodsfield House, 18 Rectory Lane, Byfleet
2023/0633: Erection of 1.8m-high boundary wall and pillars, new 1.5m-high metal gates and sliding gates, formation of new vehicular access and creation of hard standing. Hoodsfield House, 18 Rectory Lane, Byfleet
2023/0666: Erection of a two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, four roof lights, fenestration and porch alterations, following demolition of existing single-storey side extension (amendment to PLAN/2022/1187). Ty Cwtch, Sheerwater Road, West Byfleet
2023/0622: Retrospective planning consent for the conversion of the class E-use unit into a one-bedroom residential unit (class C3) along with retention of the adjoining single-storey building to accommodate two residential (class C3) units with fenestration alterations. 2A Eden Grove Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0572: Erection of a part three-storey, part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and insertion of front roof lights. 199 Walton Road, Woking
2023/0645: Partial demolition of 3 to 5 High Street, demolition and reinstatement of facade of 6 to 7 High Street, demolition of 8 to 12 High Street and redevelopment of the site to create a shared living building (sui generis use) which ranges in height from two and three storeys (plus basement), to eight and nine storeys (plus basement), to 14 to 17 storeys (plus basement), including commercial floor space (use class E), plant, refuse, bicycle store and associated highway works, including alterations to rear service access (environmental statement submitted). 3 to 12 High Street, Woking
2023/0642: Change of use of the ground floor from retail (use class E(a)) to one self-contained flat (use class C3) and associated external alterations to shop front and fenestration. Grey Oriental Foods, 25 High Street, Woking
2023/0667: Application for prior approval under part 20, class AA of schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for construction of two additional storeys above the existing commercial building to provide 20 flats. Hollywood House, Church Street East, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0665: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to convert existing garage into habitable room. 6 Fairbourne Close, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0644: Proposed 15m 5G telecoms installation – H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets. Highway verge adjacent to open space at Guildford Lane, Wych Hill Lane, Woking
2023/0647: Lawful Development Certificate (Existing) to establish whether the existing annex has been used as a separate self-contained dwelling (use class C3) for more than four years. Jocellyn, Maybourne Rise, Mayford
2023/0503: Replacement of all existing white uPVC windows with darkened aluminium-frame fittings. Selbourne House, Bagshot Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
2023/0643: Erection of part single-, part two-storey side and rear extensions along with one rear dormer in roof slope and one rear dormer at eaves level, insertion of one front roof light and one side roof light. 53 Shackleford Road, Old Woking
2023/0661: Prior notification for the proposed enlargement of single-storey dwelling house by construction of an additional storey with a proposed ridge height of 7.42m (part 1, class AA). Brightholme, Kingfield Road, Kingfield
2023/0671: Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness for a single-storey side extension and front porch. 77 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Horsell
2023/0597: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 37 Horsell Park Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0640: Erection of a single-storey front extension and a single-storey rear extension. 19 Highclere Road, Knaphill
2023/0663: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. St Annes, Littlewick Road, Knaphill
Pyrford
2023/0586: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension and rear dormer window with two front roof lights. 4 Boltons Close, Pyrford
2023/0658: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Front porch entrance and one front roof light. Proposed white render to existing elevations and changes to fenestration. 60 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/0655: Construction of a detached dwelling with new vehicular access, associated parking and amenity following demolition of existing conservatory and outbuilding to 1 Wilfred Street. 1 Wilfred Street, Woking
2023/0612: Erection of a single-storey side extension, side pergola and changes to existing rear extension to form dummy pitched roof. 10 Elmwood Road, St John’s
2023/0648: Erection of an attached two-storey dwelling, adaptation of existing single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling (120 Amis Road) (to be retained) and demolition of existing garage and conservatory. 120 Amis Road, St John’s
2023/0641: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer. 46 Northwood Avenue, Knaphill