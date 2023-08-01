Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0600: Erection of a pair of semi-detached dwellings following demolition of the Scout hut and outbuildings. Scout hut, Walnut Tree Lane, Byfleet
2023/0613: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and fenestration alterations. 17 Blackwood Close, West Byfleet
2023/0608: Erection of a single-storey side extension and porch canopy, following demolition of existing porch. The Limes, 45 Chertsey Road, Byfleet
Canalside
HABREG/2023/0002: Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref 2021/0866 (prior approval for a proposed change of use from office (use class E formerly use class B1(a)) to 49 residential (use class C3) on the first through to fifth floors of the existing building). Hollywood House, Church Street East, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0585: Variation of condition 5 (restricted to B1(a) use only – office) of planning permission 2016/0260 (erection of first-floor side and front extensions, three front dormer windows and re-fenestration and change of use from B8 (storage/distribution) to B1(a) (office) to allow for change to limited class E use including E(e) (provision of medical or health services), E(c)(i) (financial services), E(c)(ii) (professional services) and E(g)(i) (offices). Unit 1, Bakersgate, 299A Connaught Road, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2023/0509: Change of use of Unit 9 and Unit 10 from residential (C3) to office (E) with retention of associated works for a temporary period of five years. Elmbridge Court, 18 Elmbridge Lane, Kingfield
Mount Hermon
2023/0596: Listed building consent for the repainting of external windows and doors (excluding front door) from green and black to white and repainting external shutters from green to white (retrospective). Greenways, Danes Hill, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0618: Erection of a detached garage. The Brown House, Aviary Road, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/0548: Proposed change of use from vacant commercial premises within use class E(e) to C3 dwelling. Kingsbury Court, 136 Kingsway, Woking
2023/0536: Retention of restaurant (E use class) and takeaway (sui generis). 2 St John’s Road, St John’s