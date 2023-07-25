Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0590: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 5m, maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.2m. The Firs, 10 The Close, West Byfleet
2023/0576: Fenestration alterations to east and west elevations. Byfleet Beds & Furniture, 140 High Road, Byfleet
2023/0598: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Insertion of two rear roof lights. 78 Station Road, West Byfleet
2023/0599: Erection of a first-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conversion of garage into habitable room and insertion of two front roof lights. 13 Petersham Avenue, Byfleet
2023/0507: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey front and side extension. Installation of eight front solar panels. Single-storey side extension with reduced second-storey element. To include garage/utility space, office, bathroom and storage room. 80 Oyster Lane, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0556: Display of halo illuminated fascia sign. 7 Albion House, Chertsey Road, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0594: Retrospective planning application for the erection of 2.34m-high masonry boundary wall and single-storey, lean-to side extension. 65 Newsham Road, Woking
2023/0523: Alterations to existing conservatory roof. 1 Torridon Close, Woking
2023/0550: Demolition of existing garage, shed and store room and erection of new single-storey detached garage, storage and workshop building. Langmans, Langmans Lane, St John’s
Horsell
2023/0593: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 21 Waldens Park Road, Horsell
2023/0584: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing two-storey rear extension and extension and alterations to existing detached garage to facilitate its conversion to habitable accommodation. 14 Elm Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0592: Proposed partial conversion of garage into habitable room. Erection of a rear outbuilding, swimming pool and pool plant room. Installation of two air-conditioning units and alterations to fenestration. Retrospective permission for pergola, decking and paving to rear garden. 8 Shetland Close, Woking
2023/0595: Erection of a two-storey rear extension, creation of accommodation in roof space, insertion of five side and rear roof lights and window enlargement at front elevation. 20 Orchard Mews, Knaphill
2023/0581: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory. 6 Randolph Close, Woking
Mount Hermon
2023/0589: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for roof renovations to match existing. Manor Heath, Knowl Hill, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0561: Retrospective planning application for replacement of garage door with window to facilitate conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, removal of ground-floor window in north elevation and increase in height of the single-storey rear element and removal of overhanging eaves and alterations to windows on front elevation. Rustlings, Elmstead Road, West Byfleet
2023/0591: Use of land for private equestrian purposes together with the erection of a replacement stables and storage building. Prospect Cottage, Pyrford Road, Woking
St John’s
2023/0582: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 42 Mabel Street, Woking
2023/0580: Erection of a first- and second-floor rear extension and one front dormer window. 13 Greenvale Road, Knaphill