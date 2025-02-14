25/0023/FFU: Demolition of enclosed entrance porch, replacement of detached garage with garage extension, replacement of rear single-storey extensions with part two-storey, part single-storey rear and side extension and single-storey rear extension, replacement of concrete-based ground floor with insulated limecrete, reconstruction of rear historic wall, replacement of non-historic windows, replacement of all services, reconfiguration of secondary staircase, removal of existing ground-floor non-historic bathroom and kitchenette, internal alterations (including wall removal and changes to the position of openings and timber stripping), new front dormer, timber frame repairs roof and chimney repairs. Burr Hill Cottage, Little Heath Road, Chobham 25/0060/FFU: Single-storey rear link extension to existing outbuilding and associated works. 32 Chertsey Road, Chobham 25/0100/LLB: Listed building consent for removal of rear window. Wayside, 138 Windsor Road, Chobham