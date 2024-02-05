Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2024/0069: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed) for the proposed loft conversion including rear-facing dormer and hip-to-gable extensions. Westholme, 10 Fenns Lane, West End
Lightwater
2024/0040: Erection of a first-floor roof extension to provide habitable accommodation. 69 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
2024/0065: Erection of three telecommunications poles 10m in height. Telephone poles, Copthorne Drive, Lightwater
2024/0052: Application for a Certificate of Lawful Development (Proposed) for the use of the dwelling house to provide children’s homes services. 110 Ambleside Road, Lightwater
2024/0058: Erection of part ground-floor, part first-floor rear extension, including addition of roof lights and fenestration alterations, following demolition of existing conservatory. 195 Ambleside Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2024/0012: Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing) for mixed-use horticultural nursery, storage, landscaping business, car parking and activities ancillary to these uses, retention of hard standing and a flat-roof structure, and retention of shipping containers. Hillings Nursery office and storage, Bagshot Road Chobham
2024/0051: Retention of an ancillary B8 storage barn used in connection with a manufacturing business (retrospective). Unit 2 – De Graaf Trailers, Langshot Stud Farm, Gracious Pond Road, Chobham
2024/0055: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed stationing of a mobile home for purposes ancillary to the main dwelling. Vanya Cottage, 1 Orchard Hill, Windlesham
2024/0056: Erection of a timber single-storey granny annex for ancillary use to the main dwelling. Vanya Cottage, 1 Orchard Hill, Windlesham
2024/0070: Submission of details to comply with condition 11 (drainage) attached to planning permission 2023/0545 for demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of replacement two-storey dwelling with detached car port, relocation of access and associated landscaping works. Malvern Cottage, Gorse Lane, Chobham
2024/0071: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (tree protection) attached to planning permission 2023/0634 for the erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 30 Atfield Grove, Windlesham