2024/0047: Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing) for conversion of car port on the east side of the building to living accommodation, provision of a single-storey garden-room extension with roof lantern, extension featuring first-floor bedroom accommodation within the roof space (following demolition of three garage bays and two lean-tos; together with the entrance hall and bedroom comprising part of the original dwelling). Windlesham Court Cottage, London Road, Windlesham