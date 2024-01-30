Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2024/0034: Erection of a first-floor rear extension and part single-/part two-storey front and side extension following demolition of existing porch area. 11 Malthouse Lane, West End
2024/0036: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (materials) attached to planning permission 2023/1157 for the erection of a detached garage. Laurel Cottage, Bagshot Road, West End
2024/0038: Prior approval for a larger home extension (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 7.88m, a maximum height of 3.83m and an eaves height of 2.25m. Park House, Lucas Green Road, West End
Lightwater
2024/0050: Erection of a telecommunications pole 10m in height. Telephone pole, Ullswater Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2024/0045: Application under Section 73 conditions 2 (approved plans) and 3 (external materials) of permission 2023/0479 (erection of two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and garage, loft conversion to habitable accommodation to include Juliet balcony and changes to fenestration) to allow timber cladding and grey slate tiles. Cotswold, Scotts Grove Close, Chobham
2024/0047: Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing) for conversion of car port on the east side of the building to living accommodation, provision of a single-storey garden-room extension with roof lantern, extension featuring first-floor bedroom accommodation within the roof space (following demolition of three garage bays and two lean-tos; together with the entrance hall and bedroom comprising part of the original dwelling). Windlesham Court Cottage, London Road, Windlesham