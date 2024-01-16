Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2023/1265: Erection of replacement dwelling house with basement following demolition of existing dwelling house and two outbuildings. Scotts Farm, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
2024/0001: Non-material amendment to planning permission 2023/0755 to add three Velux roof-light windows to the front elevation and to increase the size of rear dormer towards the rear elevation. 18 Great Barn Crescent, West End
2024/0013: Erection of a telecommunications pole. Telephone pole outside Bourneside, Bagshot Road, Chobham
2024/0023: Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing) for existing detached garden structure. The Croft, Clews Lane, Bisley
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1174: Erection of detached garage following demolition of existing damaged garage. Little Ribsden, Chertsey Road, Windlesham
2023/1283: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 28 Medhurst Close, Chobham
2023/1287: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and garage store. Along with internal alterations and fenestration changes. 7 Barnmead, Chobham