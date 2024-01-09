Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley & West End
2023/1016: Change of use of agricultural land of nil use at the rear of an existing dwelling to ancillary recreational use including landscaping – retrospective. Applewood, Bagshot Road, Chobham
2023/1250: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 6 Willow Green, West End
2023/1268: Replacement of existing windows. Fenns Farm, Fenns Lane, West End
2023/1284: Replacement of existing rear-facing roof light and addition of new side roof light. Cherry House, 3A Chatton Row, Bisley
Lightwater
2023/1262: Submission of details to comply with condition 6 (construction environmental management plan) and condition 8 (sustainable drainage systems) attached to planning permission 2023/0402 for the demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a replacement five-bedroom dwelling with associated landscaping. 36 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
2023/1267: Submission of details to comply with condition 6 (transport management plan) and 8 (drainage) attached to planning permission 2022/1086 for the erection of a detached dwelling with associated parking. Windsor, 1 Catena Rise, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0940: Retrospective planning permission for raised decking area forming terrace and a fence adjacent to public footpath. Bridge House, 106 High Street, Chobham
2023/1264: Notification under class B of part 9 of schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 for construction of compound. West Ridge, New Road, Windlesham
2023/1261: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of a detached outbuilding (games room/gym). Newlyn, Highams Lane, Chobham
2023/1263: Retention of hard standing and internal access track. Tanglewood, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
2023/1273: Erection of a single-storey side extension following demolition of existing storage structure. The Roses, Windlesham Road, Chobham
2023/1275: Submission of details to comply with condition 7 (construction environmental management plan) attached to planning permission 2023/0545 for the demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of replacement two-storey dwelling with detached car port, relocation of access and associated landscaping works. Malvern Cottage, Gorse Lane, Chobham
2023/1279: Erection of part single-, part two-storey side extensions following demolition of existing garage and rear structure. Erection of front dormer, alterations to front porch and fenestration. 95 Chertsey Road, Windlesham