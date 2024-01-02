Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2023/1209: Single-storey extension to existing stable block. Lucas Green Nurseries, Lucas Green Road, West End
2023/1235: Listed building consent for the erection of timber porch to the rear of the property. Hatchgate Farm, Pennypot Lane, Chobham.
2023/1244: Prior approval for a larger home extension (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 8m, a maximum height of 3.85m and an eaves height of 2.03m following demolition of existing. The Nook, Brentmoor Road, West End
2023/1249: Prior approval for a larger home extension (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 8m, a maximum height of 4m and an eaves height of 2.57m, following the demolition of the existing rear conservatory and extension. Bramble Cottage, Rounce Lane, West End
Lightwater
2023/1240: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed) for the proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and part garage conversion. 10 Deer Leap, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1241: Submission of details to comply with condition 5 (construction environmental management plan) attached to planning permission 2023/0857 for creation of an all-weather canter track. Unit 1, Langshot Stud Farm, Gracious Pond Road, Chobham
2023/1212: Erection of a first-floor side extension. Kilrush, Philpot Lane, Chobham
2023/1238: Submission of details to comply with appeal condition (cladding of supports) attached to planning permission 2022/0916 for the retention of wooden bridge between 31 The Avenue and adjacent fields constructed over public right of way. 31 The Avenue, Chobham