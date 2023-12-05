Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2023/1118: Five new dwellings within curtilage of 38 Benner Lane, formation of new access drive, works to host dwelling to facilitate development, new garage to existing dwelling. 38 Benner Lane, West End
2023/1167: Erection of a first-floor rear extension. 264 Guildford Road, Bisley
2023/1170: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (trees) and condition 6 (foundation design) attached to planning permission 2022/0246 (extensions). 9 Portway, Bisley
2023/1171: Erection of two two-storey pitched-roof dwellings. Land at Miles Green Farm, Queens Road, Bisley
2023/1180: Erection of a single-storey outbuilding. 28 Streets Heath, West End
Lightwater
2023/1185: Erection of a part two-storey, part first-floor extension (including part conversion of roof space) to incorporate existing garage and part conversion into habitable space with roof lights. Removal of chimney and roof lights. Changes to fenestration, materials and internal alterations and addition of external stairs. 12 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1143: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (tree protection) attached to planning permission 2023/0665 for the erection and relocation of stables and tack room following demolition of existing, for private equestrian use. The Old Vicarage, Bagshot Road, Chobham
2023/1145: Request for a screening opinion under the Electricity Works (Environmental Impact Assessment) (England and Wales) Regulations 2017 for the replacement of poles P16, P18, P22, P23, P26, P29, P30, P31, P32, P33, P34 and P35 for a like-for-like basis along the Sunninghill to Chobham 33kV overhead-line route. Land south-east of Chobham Road, Chobham
2023/1188: Conversion of garage to annex accommodation with associated works. 2 Dunstall Green, Chobham