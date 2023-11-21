Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2023/0413: Certificate of Lawful Existing Development/Use for the storage of shipping containers on land at Fenns Lane, West End, for in excess of ten years and use of car park at front of property for in excess of ten years (as well as circulation areas around the site). Fenns Lane Nursery, Fenns Lane, West End
Lightwater
2023/1139: Erection of detached garage, new driveway, gates and associated works. 34 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1103: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed) for the proposed changes to fenestration. Farrs, Clappers Lane, Chobham
2023/1132: Submission of details to comply with condition 5 (foundations) attached to planning permission 2023/0394 for proposed outbuilding within the rear garden. Pear Tree House, 1 Chertsey Road, Chobham
2023/1135: Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing) for existing detached outbuilding. Hagthorn Farm, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2023/1144: Application to vary condition 2 of planning permission 2023/0479 (erection of two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and garage, loft conversion to habitable accommodation to include Juliet balcony and changes to fenestration). Cotswold, Scotts Grove Close, Chobham