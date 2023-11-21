Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications

Bisley and West End

2023/0413: Certificate of Lawful Existing Development/Use for the storage of shipping containers on land at Fenns Lane, West End, for in excess of ten years and use of car park at front of property for in excess of ten years (as well as circulation areas around the site). Fenns Lane Nursery, Fenns Lane, West End 

Lightwater

2023/1139: Erection of detached garage, new driveway, gates and associated works. 34 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater

Windlesham and Chobham

2023/1103: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed) for the proposed changes to fenestration. Farrs, Clappers Lane, Chobham 

2023/1132: Submission of details to comply with condition 5 (foundations) attached to planning permission 2023/0394 for proposed outbuilding within the rear garden. Pear Tree House, 1 Chertsey Road, Chobham 

2023/1135: Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing) for existing detached outbuilding. Hagthorn Farm, Pennypot Lane, Chobham 

2023/1144: Application to vary condition 2 of planning permission 2023/0479 (erection of two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and garage, loft conversion to habitable accommodation to include Juliet balcony and changes to fenestration). Cotswold, Scotts Grove Close, Chobham 