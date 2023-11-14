Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1074: Erection of two-storey replacement dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings. Haleys, Thompsons Lane, Chobham
2023/1075: Conversion of existing garage to habitable accommodation. 1 Oak Tree Cottages, Brick Hill, Chobham
2023/1078: Erection of single-storey rear extension. Highgrove House, Bagshot Road, Chobham
2023/1104: Retrospective application for the construction of a shallow pond and planting of hedgerow on the south field of Silvercombe. Silvercombe, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2023/1106: Erection of single-storey rear extension with deck following demolition of existing single-storey rear extension and erection of two-storey side extension. 23 Poplar Avenue, Windlesham
2023/1110: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of an outbuilding. 15 Oakdene, Chobham
2023/1113: Submission of details to comply with condition 7 (construction environmental management plan) attached to planning permission 2023/0545 for the demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of replacement two-storey dwelling with detached car port, relocation of access and associated landscaping works. Malvern Cottage, Gorse Lane, Chobham