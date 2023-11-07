Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2023/1096: Conversion of loft space into habitable accommodation with the addition of three dormers to the front, side and rear of the property and Velux windows in the roof. 20 Cuckoo Lane, West End
2023/1101: Certificate of Lawfulness for the existing single-storey side extension. 6 Great Barn Crescent, West End
Lightwater
2023/1032: Alteration to existing access through widening of existing dropped kerb. 7 All Saints Road, Lightwater
2023/1094: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (fencing for tree protection) attached to planning permission 2022/0742 for erection of single-storey rear extension and erection of first-floor extension above existing attached garage. 13 Sorrel Drive, Lightwater
2023/1097: Prior approval for a larger home extension (schedule 2, part 1, class AA) for an additional storey, making a maximum height of 7.5m. 69 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
2023/1105: Single-storey rear extensions and roof alterations, single-storey side extension and front porch extension. 69 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1083: Replacement 9m-high wooden-pole fixed broadband apparatus. Telephone pole, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2023/1011: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of an ancillary outbuilding to main dwelling. Little Ribsden, Chertsey Road, Windlesham