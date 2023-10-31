Lightwater
2023/1063: Erection of a single-storey side extension following demolition of existing garage, changes to fenestration, new front dormer to join existing and new rear terrace area. 13 Keswick Drive, Lightwater
2023/1068: Proposed outbuilding. 36 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1071: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed) for the proposed erection of a single-storey side extension. Englefield Farm, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
2023/1072: Prior approval for a larger home extension (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 8.00m, a maximum height of 3.94m and an eaves height of 2.40m. Englefield Farm, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
2023/1080: Erection of a two-storey side extension following demolition of existing side conservatory, rear utility and porch area. Newlyn, Highams Lane, Chobham