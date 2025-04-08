Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0223: Erection of a timber framed front carport. 85 Oyster Lane, Byfleet
2025/0208: Erection of a single storey rear extension. Pixie Cottage, 65 Claremont Road, West Byfleet
2025/0226: Installation of photovoltaic solar panels to the south side only of the roof which consists of 3 No. pitched roofs. First floor, Aldwych House, Madeira Road, West Byfleet
2025/0250: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing external store and WC. 103 Station Road, West Byfleet
2025/0204: Erection of a two-storey side and single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing garage. Existing rear ground-floor roof alterations and changes to fenestration. Danesbury, 5 Hollies Avenue, West Byfleet
2025/0276: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing single-storey rear extension. Formation of flat roof side dormer window. 226 High Road, Byfleet
2025/0253: Erection of two-storey front, single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Insertion of side and rear rooflights. Porch alterations. 16 Parvis Road, West Byfleet
2025/0257: Erection of single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension. 35 Woodlands Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0267: Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment of the site to create a shared living building (sui generis use) of up to 25x storeys including ground-floor commercial units, landscaping, plant, refuse, cycle store, public realm and associated works and facilities. Technology House And Poole House, 48 - 54 Goldsworth Road and 1-3 Poole Road
2025/0261: Erection of part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension. 88 Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater
HABREG/2025/0002: Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 (as amended) for application ref: PLAN/2025/0032 (Prior approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use of the upper floors (and part of the ground floor to facilitate pedestrian access and bin/cycle storage only) of 1 - 2 High Street, Woking from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to form 8No. self-contained residential flats). 1 - 2 High Street
Heathlands
2025/0241: Addition of 1No front dormer window, 1No dormer window to either side and replacement of existing roof finishes. Bernisdale, Hook Heath Road
2025/0225: Proposed hip to gable roof extension including raising of the ridge height and 3No front dormers and 1No rear dormer. Erection of a single-storey front infill extension and first-floor front, side and rear extension. Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 7 Hillside
Hoe Valley
2025/0220: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the addition of a rear dormer window. 22 Apers Avenue, Westfield
Horsell
2025/0222: Erection of a single-storey front extension and first-floor extension with associated external alterations to existing detached garage. 10 Elm Close
2025/0234: Erection of first floor extension to create an additional storey and single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. Alterations to fenestration. Widford, South Road
Knaphill
2025/0240: Erection of single-storey side extension, alterations to rear fenestration and extension of existing driveway. 164 Percheron Drive
2025/0255: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Unity, Wood Lane
2025/0230: Retrospective application for erection of an external garden shed within the current hard landscaped area. East House, Chobham Road
2025/0256: Erection of single-storey front porch extension. Unity, Wood Lane
2025/0128: Retrospective planning consent for solar PV car port over existing parking area, including dual EV chargepoint and external cabin housing the inverter and battery energy storage system. Dhammakaya Centre For Buddhist Meditation, 1 - 2 Brushfield Way
Mount Hermon
2025/0242: Erection of 2No single storey side extensions to include new attached garage and conversion of existing garage into habitable accommodation. New external porch to front door. 1 Barrens Brae
2025/0221: Erection of a two-storey side and front extension. New front porch and alterations to rear landscaping. Deerhaddnn, The Ridge
Pyrford
2025/0239: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 76 Lovelace Drive
2025/0254: Erection of two-storey side extension and part two storey, part single-storey rear extension. 45 Beaufort Road, Maybury
St John’s
2025/0219: Erection of single-storey wraparound extension. 54 Kingsway