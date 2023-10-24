Bisley and West End
2023/1023: Erection of single-storey rear extension, to include habitable accommodation in loft space, following demolition of existing shed. Alterations to roof to include hip-to-gable conversion and addition of roof lights. Erection of new pitched roof over existing porch, changes to fenestration and internal alterations. 29 Kings Road, West End
2023/1040: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed) for the proposed erection of a rear porch. Hatchgate Farm, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2023/1060: Prior approval for a larger home extension (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 5.00m, a maximum height of 3.00m and an eaves height of 3.00m. 19 Rose Meadow, West End
Lightwater
2023/0974: Certificate of Lawful Development (Proposed) for replacement garage door. 24 Spruce Drive, Lightwater
2023/1042: Erection of first-floor side extension. 15 Christie Close, Lightwater
2023/1053: Extension of garage to the front and conversion for use as a residential annex ancillary to the main dwelling. 2 Alsford Close, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1027: Construction of a new access (part retrospective). Land adjacent to Oaklea, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
2023/1048: Erection of two-storey side extension following demolition of existing garden store. Erection of new front porch. Great Oaks Granary, Kennel Lane, Windlesham
2023/1057: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey side extension. 19 The Avenue, Chobham