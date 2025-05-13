2025/0270: Conversion of the existing family dwelling to 2no separate flats at ground and first floor with a proposed loft conversion and installation of 4no front and rear roof lights. No extension works will be required. All alterations will be undertaken internally within the existing foot print of the residential building. All toilets will be connected to the existing foul sewer network and no additional alterations will be required to existing surface water network. New windows and doors to be installed on the ground floor of the property and new Velux windows to be installed on the existing roof of the property. 110 Maybury Road