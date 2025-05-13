Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0284: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer window. 73 Fullerton Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0337: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and rear dormer window. Erection of front porch and insertion of 2No front rooflights. 44 Hart Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0343: Erection of a hip-to-gable roof extension, rear dormer and front rooflights. 19 Foxlake Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0359: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension. 49 Caillard Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0285: Erection of a two storey front extension. 73 Fullerton Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0217: Erection of single-storey side extension to No.9 Woodham Gate and demolition of the existing dwelling currently known as No.501 Woodham Lane, Woking, GU21 5SR. 9 Woodham Gate & 501 Woodham Lane
2025/0314: Erection of rear outbuilding following demolition of existing garage. 163 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2025/0315: The use of the land for public car parking for a temporary period of two years. Land bound by Church Street East, Chobham Road and,Christchurch Way
2025/0270: Conversion of the existing family dwelling to 2no separate flats at ground and first floor with a proposed loft conversion and installation of 4no front and rear roof lights. No extension works will be required. All alterations will be undertaken internally within the existing foot print of the residential building. All toilets will be connected to the existing foul sewer network and no additional alterations will be required to existing surface water network. New windows and doors to be installed on the ground floor of the property and new Velux windows to be installed on the existing roof of the property. 110 Maybury Road
Goldsworth Park
2025/0332: Erection of single-storey side and rear extension and partial conversion of garage into habitable room. 7 Hamble Close
Heathlands
2025/0352: Erection of two-storey side and single-storey and first-floor rear extensions. Erection of a detached double garage following demolition of existing side and rear extensions and attached garage. Alterations to external materials and fenestration. Insertion of front rooflights. Brittons, Mile Path
2025/0356: Prior notification for the proposed enlargement of one-storey dwellinghouse by construction of an additional storey with proposed ridge height of 7.98m (Part 1, Class AA). Runtley Wood Farm Bungalow, Runtley Wood Lane, Sutton Green
2025/0341: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Hoebend , 5 Turnoak Avenue
2025/0322: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a roof extension and dormer and insertion of front and rear rooflights. Tangleways, Sheets Heath, Brookwood
2025/0347: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. 5 Egley Drive, Mayford
2025/0340: Change of use of existing building to four residential dwellings (Class C3), alongside associated external alterations, car parking, cycle and refuse storage and landscaping. Kiln Barn, Berry Lane
2025/0319: Erection of ground-floor front infill extension. Alterations to fenestration. Keel Cottage, Hook Heath Road
Horsell
2025/0354: Erection of first-floor front and side extension and part first floor, part single-storey rear extension. Erection of 2m high rear wall and rear terrace. Insertion of rooflight. 36 Waldens Park Road
Knaphill
2025/0291: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 44 Victoria Road
2025/0307: Demolition of the existing building and erection of a 74x bed care home (Use Class C2), along with landscaping, car parking, access and associated works. The Meadows, Bagshot Road
2025/0348: Installation of an air source heat pump (ASHP) to the rear of the dwelling. 20 Larks Way
Pyrford
2025/0346: Proposed two-storey rear extension and first-floor side extension. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and insertion of ground-floor door to north elevation. Long Acre, 18 Hare Hill Close
2025/0360: Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of two detached dwellings, reinstatement of access and associated works. Prospect Cottage, Pyrford Road
St John’s
2025/0361: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for hip-to gable roof extension with rear dormer and associated alterations to provide additional habitable accommodation in roof space. 83 Kingsway
2025/0345: Erection of single-storey rear extension and first floor side extension. 16 St James Close