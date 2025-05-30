Woking Borough Council
Woking Borough Council is unable to supply details of planning applications this week because of technical difficulties. We hope to resume our usual coverage in next week’s edition.
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Chobham
25/0539/FFU: Conversion of existing stables to 1no. two-bed dwelling (self-build). The Stables, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
Lightwater
25/0520/PMR: Application to removal condition 2 (plans) and condition 4 (landscaping) of planning permission 23/0402/FFU for the demolition of existing dwelling and construction of a replacement 5- bedroom dwelling with associated landscaping. 36 Curley Hill Road 25/0525/FFU: Erection of single-storey front extension, changes toexternal rendering andboundary wall. 64 The Avenue
25/0528/DTC: Submission of details tocomply with condition 5 (Noise Management Plan)attached to planning permission 24/1084/FFU forRetrospective application for the change of use of the ground floor from residential (Class C3) to a mixed use of residential (Class C3) and child-minding (Class E). 151 Guildford Road
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0512/MPO: Application to agree details within clause Schedule 3.1 Part 1 (affordable housing) of s106 obligation relating to outline planning permission 15/0590 [for the erection of up to 140 dwellings and community facilities, with associated landscaping, open space, car parking and access from Woodlands Lane, and use of land to provide publicly accessible recreation space (SANG). (Details of access only to be agreed)]. Heathpark Wood, Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
25/0540/FFU: Erection of a detached carport with storage area. Carmel, 3 The Avenue, Chobham
