Cllr Amanda Boote has been elected Mayor of Woking 2025-2026 at the official Mayor Making ceremony held last Monday (19 May) in the Council Chamber.
After a year as Woking’s Deputy Mayor to Cllr Louise Morales, Cllr Boote is excited to get started in her new role, meet local volunteers and celebrate the great work that goes on in Woking communities.
Born and raised in the Cheshire and Warwickshire countryside, Cllr Boote has a deep-rooted appreciation for nature and green spaces which is reflected in her hobbies and work.
Having been a Byfleet resident for over 25 years, Cllr Boote says that her community work “gives her a sense of belonging” as she initially got involved in politics to connect with her local area.
Since then, Cllr Boote has founded Byfleet Flood Forum, became a trustee of Byfleet United Charities, is an active member of the local neighborhood forums, chairman of 1st Byfleet Scout Group, and much more besides!
However, the new Mayor is eager to “connect with the whole borough” in her new role.
As a French and German speaker, Cllr Boote will be able to exercise her language skills as the president of Woking Town Twinning Association, one of the many civic and ceremonial functions undertaken by the mayor while in office and she is excited for her upcoming visit to Le Plessis-Robinson in France.
Impressively, all her work in the community is a hobby as she dedicates all her spare time to serving local people. In the working week, Cllr Boote is also a full-time sales and marketing director for a recruitment company based in St. Albans.
During her mayoral year, Cllr Boote has chosen to support and raise funds for Citizens Advice Woking who support everyone in the community, offering a host of various support.
Speaking about her chosen charity, Cllr Amanda Boote said: “Citizens Advice Woking plays a vital role in our community, serving residents of all different backgrounds and walks of life.
“After supporting the charity to set up outreach sessions in Byfleet, I’ve seen first-hand how much local residents can benefit from the wide-ranging support that they offer and are a life-line to those in need.
“It’s been a challenging couple of years for Citizens Advice Woking but I’m eager to get behind them, to raise funds and spread awareness so they can continue to provide vital support in our community.”
This is not Cllr Boote’s first time supporting charities. As a keen hiker, she has previously climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and reached Everest Base Camp, raising over £10,000 for Shooting Star Children’s Hospice in Surrey.
During her mayoral year, Cllr Boote will be supported by her partner, David, who will be her Consort.
At the Mayor Making ceremony, Cllr Rob Leach was appointed Deputy Mayor.
To keep up to date with the Mayor’s activities, please visit www.woking.gov.uk/mayor or follow @wokingmayor on Facebook and X.