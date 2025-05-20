As her final act as Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales awarded Kawther Hashmi the prestigious Eminent Citizen accolade at the annual Mayor Making ceremony, recognising her outstanding contributions to the community.
Kawther has dedicated thousands of hours volunteering in Woking, most notably with Woking People of Faith.
The mayor was also impressed with Kawther’s efforts promoting health and wellbeing amongst Muslim women who may face cultural or practical barriers to access mainstream fitness services.
By organising women-only fitness sessions, Kawther created safe spaces that encourage physical activity, social connection and self-confidence.
Kawther works for Surrey Minority Ethnic Forum, including organising events, creating initiatives for ethnic minority communities and partnering with RHS to promote wildlife.
As a founding member and trustee of the Surrey Muslim Association, she organises a range of community-focused events.
Recently these have included a VE Day commemoration at Shah Jahan Mosque, mental health awareness events, carers initiatives and a campaign to help mosques to reduce their carbon footprint.
Amongst everything else and juggling a busy home life, Kawther also serves as a chaplain for Surrey and Borders Partnership, providing spiritual and pastoral care to people experiencing mental health challenges.
Cllr Morales said: “It is an honour to conclude my mayoral year by recognising the achievements of an inspiring local woman dedicated to serving her community in so many ways.
“Kawther’s compassion, energy, and commitment to helping others makes her an exemplary citizen and a pillar of our community. Whether it be mental health support, community events or supporting women with health and wellbeing, Kawther’s work has a lasting impact on the lives of local people.
“Woking is lucky to have such a vibrant and dedicated voluntary sector and I have been blown away throughout my year as Mayor by the number of incredible residents and volunteers like Kawther, who work selflessly to help and support others.”