Bisley and West End
2023/0933: Non-material amendment to planning permission 2023/0103 to allow for the resizing of doors and windows and lower of rear steps. 43 Commonfields, West End
2023/1002: Non-material amendment to planning permission 2023/0029 to allow for fenestration alterations, removal of the chimney and addition of roof overhangs to rear and side elevation and roof canopy. Grove Farm, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
2023/1007: Installation of new vehicular access on to Bagshot Road with new gates, supporting piers, walls and fences to integrate with the existing front and eastern side boundary, with associated landscaping works. Penny Cottage, Bagshot Road, Chobham
2023/1008: Listed building consent – installation of new vehicular access on to Bagshot Road with new gates, supporting piers, walls and fences to integrate with the existing front and eastern side boundary, with associated landscaping works. Penny Cottage, Bagshot Road, Chobham
Lightwater
2023/1015: Erection of single-storey front extension, two-storey side and front extension and single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and internal alterations. 54 Macdonald Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0944: Change of use of ground floor (a former restaurant, class E) to three residential flats (class C3) and first-floor internal alterations. The Park In Chobham, Station Road, Chobham
2023/0960: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and fenestration alterations. 6 Moor Place, Windlesham
2023/0989: Construction of replacement storage building (revision of 2023/0048 to include a door to the frontage aperture). The Barns, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2023/1005: Erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Whiteways, 89 Guildford Road, Bagshot
2023/1009: Erection of a balcony at first floor, rear of flat. Flat 4, Lavershot Hall, London Road Windlesham
2023/1010: Non-material amendment to planning permission 2016/0351 to allow for alterations to the windows and doors for the new single-storey extension, change of windows to doors on the ground floor’s west elevation to improve garden access, two new sun pipes to bring natural light to the interior of the first floor and change of existing window colour to French grey. Farrs, Clappers Lane, Chobham