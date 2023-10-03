Bisley and West End
2023/0911: Change of use of 131 Guildford Road from class C3 to sui generis (car showroom and garage) in connection with the existing use of 133-141 Guildford Road (West End Garage). 131 Guildford Road, West End
2023/0931: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed part conversion of existing attached garage into habitable accommodation with fenestration alterations. 26 Great Barn Crescent, West End
2023/0973: Erection of single-storey front and rear extensions and associated works. 70 Elder Road, Bisley
2023/0983: Temporary use of land for storage of vehicles (class B8). Field 6800, Lucas Green Road, West End
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0984: Garage conversion, erection of a part single-storey/part two-storey side extension and single-storey garage. 2 Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
2023/0991: Erection of a single-storey side extension. 23 Bracken Way, Chobham