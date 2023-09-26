Bisley and West End
2023/0948: Erection of a dwelling house following demolition of existing commercial equestrian centre and riding-school buildings. Smart Meadows, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2023/0969: Redevelopment of the site to provide one four-bedroom residential unit and two three-bedroom residential units; provision of associated access, landscaping, car and cycle parking and bin storage. Land to the rear of 309 to 315 Guildford Road, Bisley
2023/0980: Erection of a single-storey side infill extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, including two new roof lights, internal alterations and changes to fenestration. Marravale, Beldam Bridge Road, West End
Lightwater
2023/0955: Erection of a new retaining wall and fence to the sides and rear (retrospective). 39 Colville Gardens, Lightwater
2023/0965: Erection of a detached garage following demolition of existing garage/outbuilding. 71 The Avenue, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0967: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (materials) attached to planning permission 23/0730/FFU for the erection of a conservatory following demolition of existing. Holly Cottage, 61 Updown Hill, Windlesham