Bisley and West End
2023/0666: Construction of side extension to provide covered working area. Martins Tyres, Brentmoor Road, West End
2023/0701: Erection of a car barn. Hawk Farm, Church Lane, Bisley
2023/0721: Erection of a single-storey, ground-floor extension with roof light and fenestration changes. 19 Great Barn Crescent, West End
2023/0725: Installation of 9m-high timber telecommunications pole. Telecommunications outside 2 Holly Ridge, West End
Lightwater
2023/0622: Erection of a single-storey side extension (orangery), erection of a garage, replacement driveway, replacement perimeter fencing, erection of electric gates and changes to fenestration. Old Oak Barn, The Ridgeway, Lightwater
2023/0705: Erection of a first-floor extension with a new pitched roof over, and dormer windows to the rear and front, following the removal of the existing roof, erection of rear extensions, replacement windows and alteration to the front and rear facade. 37 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0667: Retrospective agricultural building for agricultural machinery and implement storage. Little Goldbridge Farm, Philpot Lane, Chobham
2023/0703: The provision of replacement and additional external LED lighting and provision of planters. Half Moon, Church Road, Windlesham
2023/0704: Advertisement consent for one illuminated A4 menu box, new entrance door plaque, new wall lanterns, three fascia signs with trough lights over and one illuminated swing sign on existing post. Half Moon, Church Road, Windlesham
2023/0712: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of single-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension. 11 Bowling Green Road, Chobham
2023/0716: Erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear kitchen, conservatory and cloakroom extension. Hill Cottage, Rectory Lane, Windlesham