The film studio where movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Skyfall, and Dr Strange were shot is set to undergo a major upgrade in a significant boost for Surrey creative jobs.
Longcross Studios, close to Chobham, has been granted planning permission to build new sound stages and flexible backlot facilities across its 26-hectare site.
It was originally used as a tank-testing facility by army researchers before becoming a film studio in 2006.
In 2021 it was bought out by Netflix but the company now feels many of the older buildings have become outdated.
Such is the size of the studios that it straddles both Surrey Heath and Runnymede Borough Councils – and it has now secured approval from both bodies allowing it to start on its ambitious project.
The application will allow the company to increase production in the borough, and, along with nearby Sheppperton studios, makes this corner of Surrey a giant in the movie-making world.
Officers told Runnymede Borough Council’s planning committee: “The development will provide a range of economic benefits both locally and through the support of the UK film and tv industry.”
The same application was submitted to Surrey Heath Borough Council and the two councils worked together to ensure consistency.
