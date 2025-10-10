Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0089: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing detached garage (retrospective). 81 Oyster Lane, Byfleet
2025/0647: Single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing store and conservatory. Insertion of side window (Amended Description). 102 Hart Road, Byfleet
2025/0659: Prior approval for installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on roof of non-domestic building (Part 14, Class J). 113 - 115 Oyster Lane, Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0466: Proposed installation of new Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) system, comprising, removal of 2No existing external Air Handling Units (AHUs), and installation of 3No Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) units together with associated internal works. LLoyds TSB, 30 - 32 Commercial Way
Heathlands
2024/0935: Part two-storey and part single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Tanahkita, Ridge Close
2025/0630: Retrospective planning permission for installation of solar panels to flat roof. 4 Hook Heath Farm , Pond Road
2025/0520: Formation of new vehicular access drive from Saunders Lane and associated change of use of amenity land and extension of existing fence facing Goose Lane. Geese Corner, 65 Saunders Lane
2025/0625: Single-storey side and rear extension and fenestration alterations. 247 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2025/0677: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. 1 Gloster Road, Old Woking
Horsell
2025/0375: Certificate of Existing Lawful use for front porch, changing roof from hip to gable end facing the road, single-storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration, rebuilding of garage and construction of single-storey outbuilding to rear of site. Northcote, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
2025/0684: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 7m, maximum height of 4m and maximum height of eaves of 2.2m. 10 Morton Close
Mount Hermon
2025/0552: Single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing external stores. Replacement front bay windows and alterations to fenestration. Replacement render on external walls and installation of 2No solar panels to front elevation. Greystones, Heathside Park Road
Pyrford
2025/0642: Single-storey and part first-floor rear extension and erection of front porch canopy. Proposed roof extension to include increase to roof ridge height, front and rear dormer windows, and alterations to existing front dormer roof. Insertion of front rooflights. Alterations to fenestration. Cherry Cottage, 37 Hare Hill Close
St John’s
2025/0654: Single-storey rear infill extension. 7 Gorsewood Road
