Two men have been jailed for stealing a car and using it to carry out a smash-and-grab burglary at a jewellery shop in West Byfleet.
On Wednesday, January 29, a red Mini Cooper was stolen from Addlestone. The owner of the Mini was parked in the car with a friend when two men opened the rear doors, climbed in, and demanded that they get out. Fearing for their safety, the women jumped out of the car and the men drove off.
Several hours later, witnesses were left shocked as the same Mini Cooper reversing repeatedly into the window of Brooklands Jewellers in West Byfleet.
After smashing the glass, a man leapt from the rear passenger seat, reached under the broken shop window, and began removing watches and jewellery. The man piled the items into the back of the car, and they left within minutes.
Police were quickly dispatched and, following a short pursuit in New Haw, the Mini was abandoned. The thieves fled on foot, but a police dog named Vinnie and his handler tracked them through Pinewood Allotments to a shed. The two men hiding inside were detained by armed officers, watched over by Vinnie.
Nearby, a police dog named Oakley and his handler were searching the woods for evidence. Oakley uncovered a pillowcase partly concealed in bushes. Inside were the watches and jewellery stolen from Brooklands Jewellers earlier that evening.
Matthew White, 30, and Benjamin Brazil, 38, were later arrested and charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. White also faced a charge of dangerous driving. Brazil was additionally charged with driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance or a licence, and vehicle interference.
White, of Addlestone, received four years and eight months in prison and will be banned from driving for three years upon release. Brazil, of West Drayton, was sentenced to four years and two months and will be banned from driving for 18 months upon release.
Investigating officer DC Kerry Plumb said: “White and Brazil are career criminals who acted with no regard for property that was not their own, stealing whatever they wanted, wreaking havoc along the way, and not stopping to think about the consequences of their actions. Fortunately, they now have plenty of time to reflect on this in prison.
“Officers with a variety of skills from across the force – ranging from dog handlers to investigations to traffic to armed response and uniformed response and neighbourhood officers – played a vital role in pulling this case together. Bringing these criminals to justice would not have been possible without this teamwork.
“I am also thankful for the many members of the public who came forward as witnesses. Their evidence helped us place White and Brazil – and the car they stole – at the scene of the ram raid in West Byfleet and was crucial in helping land them behind bars.”
