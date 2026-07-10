Byfleet & West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0487: Display of six non-illuminated advertising signs. Charrington Manor, 1A Hobbs Close, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0454: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and utility. Proposed side dormer window with associated roof alterations. Proposed part conversion of garage into habitable accommodation with first-floor extension over following removal of existing garage roof including raising of the ridge height. Alterations to fenestration. Tallwood, 67 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0464: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear conservatory. West Cottage , 50 Parvis Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0465: Erection of a single-storey and part first-floor rear extension with white render finish. Proposed 2no. side dormers and raised decking to rear. 114 Woodlands Avenue, West Byfleet
TREE/2026/8154: T1 : Mature Oak tree in back garden - Selectively reduce lateral branches throughout crown by approximately 1.5 - 2 metres and remove regrowth on main trunk. Spread of crown will be reduced to approximately 13-13.5 metres. T2 : Yew tree on rear boundary - Reduce crown by approximately 1 metres from tips, leaving tree with a height of approximately 7 metres and spread of approximately 8 metres. T3 : Holly tree situated beneath canopy of T1 - Reduce height only by approximately 2 metres to keep a balanced crown and stop encroaching into Oak crown. (Works subject to TPO 626/0571/1999). 56 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0485: Erection of rear garden room to replace existing conservatory. Trevarrick, Old Avenue, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0405: Retrospective application for the installation of external air conditioning and heating condenser units to the rear. 37 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0462: Outline application considering the matters of access, layout, and scale for the construction of a two-storey house with an integral garage following the demolition of the existing dwelling. Woodstock, 65 Dartnell Park Road
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0418: Retrospective application for siting of mobile food trainer, provision of external seating area, erection of covered seating area and associated part change of use of the access way (sui generis). 84 - 86 Walton Road
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0479: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. Penistone, 38 Prey Heath Close, Mayford
Hoe Valley
TREE/2026/8160: Black Pine: Removal of three lower branches. (Works subject to TPO/0006/2021). Rosecot, Moor Lane
PLAN/2026/0467: Erection of spectator sport stand to the existing football pitch. Woking College, Rydens Way, Old Woking
PLAN/2026/0470: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the installation of an artifical grass patio area. Remnants Cricket Club, Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0473: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 19 Lakeside Drive, Chobham
PLAN/2026/0477: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 24 Well Close, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0478: Erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing extension. Removal of existing chimney and installation of rear flue. 4 Meadway Drive, Horsell
TREE/2026/8139: G3: Holly - Reduce height of taller trees by approx 2m and prune back canopy overhanging lawn. Yew - Removal of tree and stump. (Works subject to TPO 626/0311/1984). 3 Lindvale, Horsell Rise
Knaphill
PLAN/2026/0486: Erection of a front boundary wall consisting of 1.8m high brick piers, metal railings and 2No pairs of entrance gates. Moorlands, Bagshot Road
Mount Hermon
PLAN/2026/0469: Erection of rear outbuilding. 189 Old Woking Road
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0466: Erection of part two-storey, part single-storey front extension and raising of the ridge height. Erection of a single-storey rear extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. The White House, 24 Hare Hill Close, Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0471: Erection of single-storey attached annex specifically designed for disabled person with erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory and garage. (Resubmission of approved planning permission PLAN/2023/0362). 5 Mayhurst Close, Maybury
TREE/2026/8158: Mature Oak tree in front of Holly Cottage across our private road, reduce lower limb by approx 2m growing into neighbour's (Works subject to TPO 626/0113/1971). Holly Cottage, Pyrford Woods, Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0489: Retrospective application for the installation of a parcel locker. Marshall Parade, Coldharbour Road
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.