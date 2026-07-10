TREE/2026/8154: T1 : Mature Oak tree in back garden - Selectively reduce lateral branches throughout crown by approximately 1.5 - 2 metres and remove regrowth on main trunk. Spread of crown will be reduced to approximately 13-13.5 metres. T2 : Yew tree on rear boundary - Reduce crown by approximately 1 metres from tips, leaving tree with a height of approximately 7 metres and spread of approximately 8 metres. T3 : Holly tree situated beneath canopy of T1 - Reduce height only by approximately 2 metres to keep a balanced crown and stop encroaching into Oak crown. (Works subject to TPO 626/0571/1999). 56 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet