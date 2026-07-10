The freehold sale of Morris House on Commercial Way was approved at a meeting of Woking Borough Council’s Executive last Thursday (9 July) as part of the council’s asset disposal programme.
Although the council were unable to confirm the property’s sale price - the information is classed as commercially sensitive - a listing for Morris House on the Rightmove website sought “offers in excess of £2.2 million”.
The council’s Executive report records that: “Following an open market sales initiative undertaken on behalf of the authority by Owen Isherwood in April 2026 we invited interested parties to submit best bids on 15 June 2026.”
The listing on Rightmove describes Morris House as “comprising ground-floor retail and leisure accommodation together with office suites across the upper floors. The property extends to approximately 16,491 sq ft.”
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