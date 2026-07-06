The public car park at the formal park next to St Barbara's Church in Deepcut is now open for use.
Following the works on the formal park being completed by Skanska, the car park was officially opened to the community on Thursday last week.
Surrey Heath portfolio holder for built environment & regulation Cllr Alan Ashbery said: "I am pleased the car park in Deepcut is now open for the public.
“I know many residents have been frustrated by the wait for this car park to open while other works in the wider park development were completed, and I'd like to thank people for their patience during this time.”
The refurbished car park includes disabled and electric vehicle charging spaces. It will be free to park there, with a stay limit of five hours to improve parking availability and prevent long-term occupancy. This will also help to ensure spaces are available at school pick-up and drop-off times, for park visitors and for events at the Church or Church Hall.
The Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Skanska will be responsible for the formal park and car park for the 12-month period from 30 June, after which the car park will transfer to the council to maintain.
The car park opening comes on the heels of Surrey Heath’s confirmation that demolition works at the former Allder’s building and surrounding derelict properties within the London Road development site in Camberley town centre are now successfully completed.
The 11-month programme included complex asbestos removal as well as the demolition of multiple buildings, all carried out in a busy town centre environment.
Councillor Kel Finan-Cooke, portfolio holder for property and economic development, said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank our contractor, Collard Group, for the safe and effective delivery of this significant project.
“The removal of these buildings makes the site significantly more attractive to prospective developers.”
Sustainability was a focus, with all materials from the demolition recycled at Collard’s specialist recycling facility. In addition, the company will donate £1 for every tonne of scrap metal collected during the works, raising £455 for the British Heart Foundation.
Robert Collard, founder and managing director of Collard Group said: “Communities and people are at the heart of what we do so it was a pleasure to engage with and inspire young people at the council’s careers fair and support the British Heart Foundation, too.”
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