Some 35 objections have been submitted to Woking Borough Council over plans for a SANG (Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace) in Byfleet.
PLAN/2026/0361 seeks a “Change of use to public open space for use as a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) together with creation of car park, footpaths, boardwalks and other associated landscaping works.|Land south of Parvis Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey.
The council’s planning portal shows only one public response in support.
Among the concerns voiced were: “Motorway noise is a massive intrusion along this strip of land as are the fumes from vehicles using the motorway.”
Another says: “It is an undesirable strip of boggy land beside the M25. It has nothing to do with its suitability for the designated purpose of a SANG.”
Several respondents say they “regularly walk past this land and observe its frequent flooding”.
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