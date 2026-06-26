Canalside
PLAN/2026/0349: Change of use of part of the lower ground floor from ancillary parking (Use Class E) to 5 x residential units (Use Class C3), alterations to the south elevation and associated cycle and refuse storage. 6 Church Street West
PLAN/2026/0284: Erection of a first-floor side extension. Insertion of rooflights to all four roof planes. Alterations to fenestration. Heather Court, Broomhall Road, Horsell
Goldsworth Park
PLAN/2026/0434: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side and rear extension. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer window and conversion of garage into habitable room. Insertion of front rooflights. 4 Knightswood
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0446: Erection of a two-storey side extension and conversion of garage into habitable room. Oak Trees , Comeragh Close
PLAN/2026/0449: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.964m. Homewood, Brookwood Lye Road, Brookwood
PLAN/2026/0384: Erection of a two-storey front extension and two-storey side extension following demolition of existing garage along with adoption of a flat roof on existing rear extension and crown roof to replace existing hipped roof. Meadow Croft, 101 Saunders Lane
PLAN/2026/0401: Part hip-to-gable extension and rear dormer to facilitate the conversion of the loft space to habitable accommodation. Formation of a first-floor terrace with balustrade over the existing flat roof. Merrywood, Hook Heath Avenue
Hoe Valley
PLAN/2026/0184: Construction of 2 x detached 4-bedroom dwellings and associated landscaping following the demolition of the existing storage buildings. Barnsmoor Yard, 29A Moor Lane
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0438: Erection of a two-storey front infill extension with a single-storey canopy porch, together with a part two-storey and part single-storey rear extension following the demolition of the existing single-storey rear element, together with all associated works. Heather Farm House, Horsell Common, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0444: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room with bay window. 28 Common Close, Horsell
Knaphill
PLAN/2026/0443: Erection of a single-storey side extension and front porch. Insertion of front rooflight. 22 Overthorpe Close, Knaphill
TREE/2026/8132: T1: Horse Chestnut - Reduce height of 3m and lateral spread of 2m back to previous pruning points, dense crown is situated approx 6m from the front elevation on the North East side (Works subject to TPO/0002/2014). 16 Orchard Mews, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
TREE/2026/8143: T1: Holm Oak - Fell (Works within Ashwood Road/Heathside Road - Conservation Areas). Gorse Bank, Heathside Park Road
PLAN/2026/0450: Erection of a front outbuilding. 3 Abbot House, Onslow Crescent
St John’s
PLAN/2026/044: Erection of a single-storey front and side extension following demolition of existing side garage and front porch canopy. 43 Gorsewood Road, St John’s
Decisions made
Including:
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0164: Permitted. Change of use from barbers (E(c)(ii)) to restaurant and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), single-storey front extension and extract flue. 82 Walton Road
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0103: Permitted. Erection of a single-storey front and side extension, new timber framed porch and changes to fenestration. Nuthatch, Prey Heath Road, Mayford
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0266: Permitted. Erection of a proposed single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory. Grangewood, Elm Road, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0176: Permitted. Erection of a first-floor rear extension, a hip-to-gable roof extension and rear dormer window, and the insertion of two front rooflights (amended description 22.05.2026). 11 Elm Close, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0327: Permitted. Proposed single-storey rear extension. Changes to front balustrade and alterations to external materials. 1 Brackendene Close, Horsell
Knaphill
PLAN/2026/0295: Permitted. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 161 Alexandra Gardens, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
PLAN/2026/0213: Permitted. Retention of freestanding play equipment to the rear of the school building. The Mascot Harven School Of English, Coley Avenue
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0250: Permitted. Single-storey front extension with new porch, extension and conversion of existing garage to form habitable accommodation and erection of new detached garage. Pierre Pont House, Pyrford Woods, Pyrford
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