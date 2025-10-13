Plans to start major roadworks at the M3/A322 junction in Lightwater have been put on hold just days before they were due to begin.
The dramatic pause follows residents, councillors and the local MP raising serious concerns about the potential disruption and lack of communication.
Developer Skanska, which had planned to begin a 22-week project linked to its Mindenhurst Village development in Deepcut, confirmed late on Friday it would pause the scheme. The planned works aimed to ease long-standing congestion at the busy junction, but sparked widespread concern among residents worried about traffic chaos.
Halting the works, Skanska said it would allow further talks with councillors, Surrey County Council and National Highways.
In a statement, according to a social media post, Skanska said: “We recognise there was concern amongst residents regarding this work and disruption it may cause to communities. We have therefore postponed Monday’s start date, to allow further discussions early next week.
“We will work with our partners to agree a new start date to enable these vital upgrades and will share further updates with local residents. We would like to thank residents for their understanding and apologise for any concern that may have been caused.”
The announcement came after local MP Al Pinkerton and Cllr Shaun Macdonald, leader of Surrey Heath Borough Council, held an urgent meeting on October 10 with National Highways and Skanska to demand answers about the scheme.
Dr Pinkerton said the talks made it clear that communication around the project had been “poor”, not only with residents but also with councillors and even partner agencies. The Liberal Democrat MP said in a social media post: “
Despite the direct impact on M3 traffic — including changes to traffic-light phasing — National Highways confirmed they had received no prior notice of the works beginning on 13 October, and they have outstanding concerns about the potential impact on motorway users.”
The MP for Surrey Heath added he remained “seriously concerned” about both the effectiveness of the proposed improvements and the so-called “lack of proper engagement” surrounding them.
He wrote: “In a statement on social media, he said: “Essential infrastructure improvements are vital for Surrey Heath — particularly given the housing growth of the past decade and the need for further development in the years ahead — but such projects must deliver genuine, long-term benefits.
“Otherwise, they risk becoming just another burden of disruption and inconvenience for local residents.”
A Surrey County Council’s spokesperson said: “Surrey County Council’s role is to engage with the Mindenhurst developer to agree dates and traffic management for their works which were deemed mandatory when planning permission was granted previously by Surrey Heath Borough Council for this development. These works are designed to increase the road’s capacity leading up to the M3 Junction 3 roundabout.
“Whilst during this process we also recommend and place conditions on customer engagement and communication, it is the Developer or their Contractor’s responsibility to carry out adequate communications with all stakeholders who may be affected by their works. Our team supplements this by notifying local Councillors and MPs and also highlights major works such as this on our website.
“We’re aware that the contractor (Skanska Construction) is in contact with Al Pinkerton MP regarding his concerns.”
Skanska has been asked for further comment.
