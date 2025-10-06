Drivers in and around Woking will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm October 6 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange to Painshill, carriageway closure for, junction improvement works, diversion via Local Authorities Network.
• M3, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for technology work.
• A3, from 10pm October 20 to 5.30am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for Planned Cable Replacement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.