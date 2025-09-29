Woking's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm September 29 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for remedial works.
• A3, from 9pm October 3 to 9am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange to Painshill, carriageway closure for, junction improvement works, diversion via local authorities.
• M3, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for technology work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.