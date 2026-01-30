Farnham teenager Luis Gabriel Guembes Quimper died from a stab wound to the back of his abdomen, an inquest heard yesterday.
The 15-year-old All Hallows Catholic School student was found dead in woodland in Guildford earlier this month.
Opening an inquest into his death on Thursday, January 29, coroner Simon Wickens said the boy’s provisional medical cause of death was a stab wound to the back of his abdomen.
The court heard that Luis was born in Peru and had lived in Surrey.
He died on January 19 in an area of woodland known as Peacock Wood, near Lido Road.
Coroner’s officer Fiona Brown said his death was confirmed at 7.17pm, and that he had been identified by his mother.
A postmortem was conducted by Dr Anna Biddlestone at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on January 21.
Mr Wickens opened and adjourned the inquest ahead of further legal proceedings.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder, among other offences, in relation to Luis' death.
They cannot be named for legal reasons.
Mr Wickens told HM Coroner's Court Surrey: “Two persons have been charged in connection with the death of Luis, therefore upon opening this inquest it’s incumbent upon the court to suspend this inquest until the outcome of the criminal process.
“Therefore, having opened this inquest this morning, I formally suspend this inquest until this outcome."
The teenagers charged over Luis' death will next appear in court on February 23.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.