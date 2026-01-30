Rail passengers are being advised to plan ahead during the February half-term break as Network Rail carries out a programme of essential engineering works.
The work will take place during the school half-term from Saturday, February 14, to Sunday, February 22, with engineers working on the railway between Petersfield and Havant.
There will also be additional impacts to services to and from Portsmouth Harbour and Guildford on alternative weekends.
The railway will be closed between Petersfield and Havant throughout the period from February 14 to 22. The closure will extend between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour on February 14 to 15 only.
Services will also not run between Guildford and Havant on Saturday, February 21, and Sunday, February 22. During these dates, buses will replace trains between affected stations and journey times may be longer than usual.
Network Rail said the closure will allow it to deliver a coordinated programme of essential work. This includes drainage improvements to help protect the railway from flooding, track renewals to maintain a smooth and reliable journey, and signalling, power and telecoms work to support the safe operation of the route.
Engineers will also carry out follow-up activity after the commissioning of the Farncombe to Petersfield signalling upgrade.
Following the completion of the February half-term works between Petersfield and Havant, Network Rail will return in the spring to continue planned improvements to key parts of the railway in the Portsmouth area. Further details are expected to be announced in due course.
The works form part of ongoing investment aimed at keeping the Portsmouth Direct Line safe and reliable for passengers.
Tom McNamee, infrastructure director for Network Rail Wessex and South Western Railway, said: “We’re continuing to invest in maintaining and renewing the Portsmouth Direct Line to support a safer and more reliable railway.
“This work builds on improvements already delivered and forms part of a longer programme of activity across the route.
“We know there is never a good time to close the railway, and we’re sorry for the disruption this will cause. By carrying out this work during the school half-term, when passenger numbers are typically lower, we can complete a significant amount of essential work more efficiently and reduce the need for repeated closures later on.”
