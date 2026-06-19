Developers Berkeley have begun a public consultation on proposals for “a sustainable new neighbourhood” at Ottershaw Place, on land north of Murray Road.
The development would provide approximately 650 new homes, 50 per cent of which will be affordable, on the site, which totals 232 acres.
A key part of the proposals, say Berkeley, is “to keep most of the site open and green, with around 83 per cent of the site remaining undeveloped. This would include the new country park, alongside new wildlife habitats, walking routes, play space and community facilities”.
A Berkeley spokesperson said: "Berkeley's involvement with Ottershaw Place dates back to 2018, when it acquired an interest in the site. Since then, the company has been promoting proposals for its redevelopment.
“The site is currently occupied by a garden centre and equestrian facilities and is largely closed off and under-utilised.
“The current proposals would include homes for people on the local housing register, alongside shared ownership properties designed to help first-time buyers onto the housing ladder. The remaining homes would provide a mix of property types, including smaller starter homes, homes suitable for those looking to downsize, and larger family homes.
“The emerging proposals, which will be the subject of a forthcoming consultation, will outline plans for a new village centre and invite local people to share what they would like to see there, for example, a convenience store, a GP surgery or specialist housing for older people - helping to shape a centre that supports both new and existing residents.
“In addition to delivering much-needed housing, the scheme would create a new Country Park / Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG). This would provide new walking routes, enhanced habitats to improve biodiversity, and a range of sports pitches and children's play areas for the wider community.
“More than 80 per cent would comprise these non-residential uses, including green infrastructure (over 800 new trees and hedgerow planting), open spaces, recreation areas and community facilities.”
There was a public presentation in Ottershaw on Tuesday of last week, which Berkeley says was well supported with some 225 attending, with residents providing feedback which is presently being collated.
The consultation is a precursor to a planning application being submitted to Runnymede Borough Council.
To respond to the proposals, visit Ottershaw Place – Public Consultation / https://ottershawplace.co.uk/ where there is a stay informed and a feedback page on the website.
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