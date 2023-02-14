A LOVELY shar-pei is looking for a quiet and understanding forever home.
Four-year-old Bruce is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, where some tender loving care is helping him to thrive.
“Lovely Bruce came to us underweight and very timid,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce. “After lots of TLC, food and patience he has put on nearly 10 kilogrammes and become so much more confident with the people he knows.
“We are looking for previous shar-pei owners for Bruce as he does the typical tendencies of the breed. He can also be very wary of new people so you may have to visit him a few times to build a bond with him.
“He does usually like most people he meets but there can be the odd person he takes a dislike to. New owners will need to be able to physically hold Bruce on the lead as he can be strong at times.
“Because of his unfortunate past, Bruce is looking for a quiet and understanding home who are happy to take things at his pace. He may always be wary of unfamiliar people, or with visitors coming into the home.
“Out on his walks Bruce isn’t always sure of other dogs so wouldn’t enjoy walking in high dog-traffic areas. He does have some doggy friends here at Millbrook that he enjoys a walk with but is otherwise not too interested and would rather not be around other dogs.
“Off the lead, Bruce loves a good run and sniff about. He will not be able to go off the lead in public to begin with because of his wariness of strangers and dogs, so owners will need a large and secure back garden for off-the-lead play.
“Bruce needs to be the only pet in his new home and could live with children aged 14-plus, depending on introductions.
“He is very clean so we don’t think he will have a problem with house training. Bruce will need someone at home with him to begin with, the time being left increased as he settles into his new home.”
IF you are interested in providing a forever home for Bruce, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an online application form which will be emailed to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.