However, it’s at the northern part of the reserve you find the wetland: a series of open ponds and ditches. This is peat bog, formed by sphagnum mosses, which supports wildlife including plants and animals adapted to the wet and nutrient-poor acidic conditions. Whereas ling heather dominates on the heathland, the heather growing on the wetter ground around the mire is the cross-leaved heath. The yellow flowers of the bog asphodel come into bloom during the summer, forming carpets of colour.