A NEW Forest Pony called Jasper is looking for his forever home, where he could be ridden or driven.
The chestnut 11-year-old stands 13.3 hands high. He is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, where he has impressed staff and volunteers.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Jasper is a handsome gelding who is a pleasure to have on the yard. He is good to groom, handle and catch. He has taken to lunging and long-lining like a duck to water. So he might have been ridden or driven.
“Jasper has shown signs of windsucking when in his stable and around feeding times, so we would like to find a home for him where he can live out most of the time. He can be turned out in a field with mares or geldings as long as they are not too in his face, because he likes to do his own thing.
“In the right home, Jasper could be a ridden or driven pony, with potential adopters having previous backing and harnessing experience.
“Jasper is up to date with his vaccinations, foot trimming and dentistry.”
If you are interested in providing a forever home for Jasper, please visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an online application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.