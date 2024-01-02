A mastiff cross named Diva is looking for her forever home.

The one-year-old is being cared for at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while she searches for her new family.

Millbrook’s Claudia Corner said: “Diva is a fun-loving mastiff type who is good with other dogs.

“She enjoys playing with toys and training. 

“Because of her size and playfulness, she is looking for a home that is experienced in large breeds.

“She could live with a neutered dog, depending on introductions, and children of secondary-school age.

“Diva will require direct access to a large, private, fully-secured garden with 6ft fencing and will need a refresher in house training and car travel training. 

“She is a lovely girl who will make a wonderful addition to a lucky family.”

If you are interested in providing a home for Diva, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. 

Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption. 