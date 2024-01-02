A mastiff cross named Diva is looking for her forever home.
The one-year-old is being cared for at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while she searches for her new family.
Millbrook’s Claudia Corner said: “Diva is a fun-loving mastiff type who is good with other dogs.
“She enjoys playing with toys and training.
“Because of her size and playfulness, she is looking for a home that is experienced in large breeds.
“She could live with a neutered dog, depending on introductions, and children of secondary-school age.
“Diva will require direct access to a large, private, fully-secured garden with 6ft fencing and will need a refresher in house training and car travel training.
“She is a lovely girl who will make a wonderful addition to a lucky family.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Diva, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.