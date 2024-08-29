September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and a Woking man has shared his story to raise awareness as part of Lymphoma Action’s Let’s talk lymphoma campaign.
James Chadwick, 30, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2020 after noticing a large lump below his jaw.
He said: “I first went to the doctor after noticing a lump about the size of a marble under my jaw.
“When I first saw a doctor they believed the lump in my jaw was due to an infection in my salivary gland. I was advised to rinse my mouth out twice a day with salt water.
“I did this for around two months without noticing any change, so I went back to see my doctor and was given a hospital appointment for an ultrasound scan. Having had the scan, I was advised that I would need an operation to remove what was thought to be a benign cyst.”
The whole process took place during Covid-19 restrictions and James felt quite lonely and bleak when in hospital. Two weeks after the operation, he received a call on Christmas Eve.
The tumour was cancerous and on New Year's Eve, James received a diagnosis of ALK-negative anaplastic large cell lymphoma.
“I remember being handed a Lymphoma Action information booklet when I received my diagnosis,” James said.
“Which I still have and refer to in order to remind myself of the type of lymphoma that I had! It helped me explain to friends and family what was going on with my body.
“Meetings with the oncologist could be emotionally overwhelming, and having the information to take home meant that you didn't forget what you'd been told.”
James began his treatment in January 2021, receiving six rounds of treatment at three week intervals and was given Brentuximab vedotin in combination with CHP chemotherapy.
Despite known side effects of chemotherapy, including sickness, James was never afflicted with it. He attributes it to the strong anti-sickness medication and salty snacks he ate.
Because of the cumulative effect of each treatment round, James didn’t feel near to his normal self after his last treatment in May 2021. But life is now looking a lot brighter.
James said: “As I write this in July 2024 I am back to full health.
“I struggled more with my mental health subsequently rather than during treatment.
“I found it difficult getting back to normal life after such a roller coaster of emotions during my treatment and in the period immediately following it.
“I am getting married next year, to my fiancé who was by my side helping me through treatment in isolation together. I hope in the coming years that we will be able to start a family.”
Just under three years after finishing treatment, James took part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon and raised more than £3,000.
James hopes that his story will make others aware of cancer and that they will feel encouraged to get any lumps, bumps and other symptoms checked by a doctor.