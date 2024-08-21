A young man is about to take on the biggest and hardest challenge of his life.
Lee Roake, 18, from Chertsey, has an extremely rare genetic condition called WAGR syndrome, which has led to him being registered blind.
On September 1, he will take on the Big Half marathon in London to raise money for Sight for Surrey.
“This year I have decided to take on my hardest challenge to raise money for Sight For Surrey,” Lee said.
“They have supported me and my family since the age of three and I am hoping to raise £1,500.
“I am aiming to complete the half marathon in over 2 hours and I will be running it with my Dad Anthony Roake.Training has been difficult at points but I think it has been going well overall.”
Sight for Surrey is dedicated to enabling and empowering people who are Deaf, hard of hearing, blind, partially sighted and deafblind. Lee said the organisation continues to support and help him live with his sight loss and to be as independent as possible.
At time of writing, Lee has raised more than £300 towards his fundraising target.
Last year, he smashed his fundraising goal when he competed in his first triathlon, raising more than £1,100 for the Royal Society for Blind Children. Taking part in Superhero Tri – part of the disability sports programme Superhero Series – at Dorney Lake near Windsor.
He chose the society as the beneficiary because he attended its college for the visually impaired, Dorton in Orpington. People may also recognise Lee from the Surrey Hills Community Radio as the host of the Feel Good Show.
Lee added: “You can hear me on the Sunny Sessions with The Sunnybank Trust speaking about my progress to raise money for Sight for Surrey.
“I did interview two visually impaired twins called Scarlet and Eliza about getting into the Paralympics swimming and Visually Impaired sports.
“I got into these challenges because charities have supported me since a very young age. I do try to take part in a fundraising event every year.”
Similar to Sight for Surrey, The Sunnybank Trust supports adults with learning disabilities to live without prejudice and have confidence, opportunities and control over their own lives.
When Lee reached the six-week mark in his training, Sight for Surrey commented: “You are doing amazingly well with your training Lee.
“We can't wait to be with you for the big day, thank you so much for fundraising with us.
“You've totally got this!”
Lee’s dedication to his charity and volunteer work is so remarkable that he was chosen as a Coronation Champion by the King and the Queen Consort, for his volunteer work for Sight for Surrey last year.
The organisation called him an “outstanding volunteer” and said that they were “delighted his work has been recognised”.
You can make a donation towards the fundraiser online at: https://tinyurl.com/Lee-Roake-2024-fundraiser. Listen to Lee on Surrey Hills Community Radio every 4th Saturday of the month from 6pm.