A BLIND teenager who suffers from a rare genetic condition will compete in a triathlon next week to raise money for charity.
Lee Roake, 17, has WAGR syndrome. WAGR is an acronym for the disorder’s most common features – Wilms tumour, aniridia, genitourinary abnormalities and range of developmental delays.
He will take part in Superhero Tri – part of the disability sports programme Superhero Series – at Dorney Lake near Windsor next Saturday (August 12).
His aim is to raise £1,000 for the Royal Society for Blind Children.
He will be joined in the triathlon by his father Anthony Roake, 50, who will act as his guide. They both live in Chertsey.
“This is our first time doing a triathlon,” Roake junior told the News & Mail, “but my dad has done marathons and a 100-mile bike ride before.
“I’ll be starting with a 750m swim, followed by a 20km bike ride and then, to finish it off, a 5km run.
“My dad will be swimming next to me to make sure I am safe.
“For the cycling, he’ll come with me on a tandem that national accessible cycling charity Wheels for All are lending to us. I’ll hold on to his arm for the running.
“I’m hoping to raise £1,000 for the Royal Society for Blind Children.
“The society has helped me a lot, particularly in the past year with my getting more independent at their college for the visually impaired, Dorton in Orpington.
“The society believes every blind person should live their life without limits.
“It offers a range of services including emotional support and practical advice for families.”
For more about Superhero Tri, go to https://superheroseries.co.uk – and to find out about the Royal Society for Blind Children, visit rsbc.org.uk